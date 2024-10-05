CS stresses need for issuance of ration cards to all eligible workers

Reviews convergence action plan for e-Shram registered workers

Jammu: In a significant initiative to enhance worker welfare, Chief Secretary, Atal Dulloo, convened a meeting today to review the action plan focused on providing benefits of various schemes to workers registered on the e-Shram portal.

Present in the meeting were Secretary, Labour and Employment; Principal Secretary, PDD; Commissioner Secretary, IT; Secretary, Tribal Affairs; MD, JKRLM; Labour Commissioner; representatives from NIC and other concerned officers.

The Chief Secretary enquired about saturation of ration cards among registered workers. He emphasized the need for issuance of ration cards to all eligible workers, directing the department to identify and fill existing gaps in coverage. This move is expected to bolster food security for many workers who may currently lack access to essential resources, he asserted.

In a bid to enhance the efficacy of these initiatives, the Chief Secretary instructed all concerned departments to designate Nodal Officers of their department. These officers will be responsible for ensuring that the benefits of all schemes are effectively communicated and delivered to registered workers. He also emphasized the importance of identifying eligible families for their comprehensive coverage.

Dulloo called upon the departments such as Social Welfare, Health, and School Education to work in collaboration to facilitate these workers with their respective departmental schemes. He underscored the need for an integrated approach towards worker welfare, ensuring that all relevant sectors contribute to the wellbeing of registered workers.

The Secretary informed the Chief Secretary that the department is actively collaborating with the Social Welfare Department to roll out various social security schemes for the registered workers. This partnership aims to provide a robust support system, ensuring that workers receive the benefits they are entitled to, he added.

Earlier, the Secretary delivered a comprehensive presentation detailing the current statistics on registered un-organised workers and their distribution across different sectors. He outlined the eligibility criteria for registration and highlighted the sectors covered under the e-Shram initiative, underscoring the government’s commitment towards supporting labourers in diverse fields across different departments.

