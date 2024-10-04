‘Closely monitoring West Asia situation’

Srinagar: The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir are closely monitoring the situation in West Asia to ensure there is no adverse impact on the security scenario in the Union territory, a senior Army officer said here on Thursday.

“Regarding the ongoing global conflicts, such as those in the Middle East, and their potential impact, we have observed some minor effects. There have been some protests even within the valley.

“Right now, we have no indication that these could escalate into a more concerning situation,” Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai, General Officer Commanding (GoC) of the Army’s strategic Srinagar-based Chinar Corps, told reporters.

He, however, said these conflicts are becoming increasingly intense as the time goes on.

“We will continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure that none of them have an adverse impact on the security situation in our region,” Lt Gen Ghai added.

Asked if there could be any security challenges after the formation of an elected government in J&K, the Army officer said as far as specific intelligence inputs regarding any particular scenarios unfolding after counting of votes on October 8, “we don’t have any specific indications of a concerning situation”.

“As a responsible citizen of the country, I can only presume that whatever happens after October 8 will be positive and will take J&K in the right direction. We have had a democratic process here after 10 years, and I am confident it is for the better.

“The turnout percentages have been very encouraging. We always consider the situation to be dynamic, we review it from time to time,” he said.

“If the situation remains peaceful and stable, that will be reflected in the constant parameters we monitor. These parameters evolve, and we keep a close watch on them. Should any situation arise, I assure you we will be prepared for it,” Lt Gen Ghai added.

He said ahead of the assembly elections, security forces put in place a security plan which was followed diligently and results are there for everyone to see.

“But just like there are questions in your head why this year is silent, those questions are there in our head also, and as they should be. As a good, professional soldier, I must always see the other side and therefore, we are in the process of analysing as to what possibly could have happened.

“Of course, the robust security architecture did deter not only during the elections that have just being concluded but before that or even let’s say in other significant events such as traditional pilgrimage that takes place,” he said, referring to Amarnath Yatra.

He also said the Army would soon be “able to crack” encrypted handsets used by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir.

He acknowledged that the ‘Ultra’ communication was giving secrecy to terror groups but he assured that the work is in progress.

“Ultra communication has various layers of encryption and while presently, it is affording them the secrecy that they want.

“But I assure you that work is happening in that regard and soon we will be able to crack that encryption and I am hoping that will further dent the terrorist ecosystem network,” Lt Gen Ghai said in his last press conference as commander of valley-based XV Corps. He will soon take over as Director General of Military Operations.

To a question about weaponisation of mobile phones used in Israel-Lebanon conflict, he said, “Every time a new method is employed by any military force across the world, we always take note of it to draw our own lessons, so we can incorporate what is relevant to us and prepare our army and armed forces accordingly.”

“What we are seeing unfold in the Middle East is obviously a new trend, and the manner in which it is unfolding is quite unique. Therefore, we will certainly analyze it, put it into perspective, and come to conclusions about what is relevant and how it could affect us,” he added.

The Ultra sets were recovered from some of the encounters in the Kashmir valley.

These specialised handsets, exclusively customised by Chinese companies for the Pakistan army, were seized after a gunfight in the intervening night of July 17-18 last year in the Sindarah top area of Surankote in Jammu region’s Poonch district and on April 26 this year after an encounter at the Check Mohalla Nowpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

The ‘Ultra’ handsets, which have also been found in the south of the Pir Panjal region, combine cell-phone capabilities with specialised radio equipment that does not rely on traditional mobile technologies like Global System for Mobile or Code-Division Multiple Access (CDMA).

The device operates on radio waves for message transmission and reception, with each ‘Ultra’ set linked to a control station located across the border, officials said and added that the two ‘Ultra’ sets cannot reach out to each other.

They said Chinese satellites are used to carry these messages that are compressed to bytes from the handset to the master server in Pakistan for its onward transmission.

This is yet another help being extended by China to its key ally Pakistan, the officials said.

