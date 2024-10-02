J&K assembly elections will echo in pages of history: CEC

Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday said that “J&K assembly elections have marked a significant deepening of democracy which will echo in the pages of history and continue to inspire a democratic spirit of the region for years to come.”

He dedicated these elections to the people of J&K acknowledging their determination and belief in the democratic process, the poll body said. “The peaceful and participative elections are historic, wherein democracy is taking root more profoundly than ever before, driven by the will of people of J&K”.

The elections were a resounding statement in favour of democracy in line with the CEC Rajiv Kumar’s vote of confidence given during the announcement of the General Elections in J&K on August 16, it said.

“He had then expressed that in Jammu-Kashmir, the world will witness the defeat of nefarious and inimical interests and the triumph of democracy”. Voting across 40 ACs in the third and final phase which commenced at 7 AM today was held peacefully without any incidents of violence. As of 7 PM, a voter turnout of 65.58% was recorded at the polling stations.

Despite an increase in the number of assembly constituencies from 83 in 2014 to 90 in 2024, the elections were completed in 3 phases this time as against 5 phases in 2014. No major law and order incidents related to the election were reported, a significant improvement from 2014 when over 170 incidents were reported, including 87 on polling days, the poll body said.

“From the very beginning, clear instructions were given for ensuring a level playing field including no bias in allotting permissions for campaigning, which has resulted in vibrant campaigning across the political spectrum in J&K.” There have been no complaints pertaining to arbitrary preventive detention of political functionaries in these elections which is unprecedented, it said. “The Commission had also strictly instructed against clubbing of Polling Stations just before the poll day, and accordingly, voters voted at their actual polling station location as opposed to 98 polling stations shifted in 2014 at the eleventh hour.” Role of money and muscle power has been curtailed to a significant extent, it said. “Vigilance and seizures have been fortified by the coordinated efforts of Enforcement agencies resulting in seizures worth 130 crores, highest ever in the history of J&K elections and even surpassing Rs 100.94 crores done during Lok Sabha Elections 2024.”

The bulk of seizures included drugs worth Rs 110.45 crore, it said. “12 ACs were identified as Expenditure sensitive for enhanced vigil. Strong security measures were in place creating a conducive environment for voters to cast their vote without fear or intimidation,” it said, adding, “Across 90ACs, webcasting was in place in 100% polling stations to ensure transparency of the voting process as compared to 20% polling stations in 2014 assembly elections. Increasing vibrancy of electorate Intensive efforts to increase the size of the electorate have yielded results.”

Overall, it said, there has been a significant increase (23%) in the size of the electorate from 2014. Encouragingly, the gender diversification of the electorate is very apparent with an increase of 27.90% in female electors. Young electorate, especially first time voters, embodied the aspirations of peace, democracy and progress and proudly showcased their inked fingers after voting. (GNS)

