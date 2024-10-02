Former Minister And BJP Candidate Surankote Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari Is No More

Jammu: 75 Year-old former Minister and BJP candidate Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari expired on Wednesday in Pamrote Surankote area of Poonch district, an official said.

Officials said that BJP Candidate for Surankote Constituency Sayed Mushtaq Bukhari died this morning at home.

Meanwhile, Senior PDP Leader and Candidate Mendhar Constituency Advocate Nadeem Rafiq Hussain Khan and other political leaders condoled his demise.

Bukhari, a 75-year-old politician, was fielded by the BJP from Surankot, a Scheduled Tribe reserved constituency in the Jammu region.

A two-time former legislator from Surankote in Poonch district, Bukhari was once a close confidant of National Conference president Dr. Farooq Abdullah.

After a nearly four-decade affiliation with the National Conference, Bukhari parted ways with the party in February 2022 due to a disagreement with Farooq Abdullah over ST status for the Pahari community.(GNS)

