Assembly Polls Conducted In Free, Fair Manner: LG

Srinagar: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has extended hearty congratulations to the voters of the third phase of Assembly Elections for the record turnout. In a social media post, the Lieutenant Governor said, the great enthusiasm among voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people’s faith in democratic values.
The Lieutenant Governor posted on X:
“Congratulations to the people for a record turnout in final phase of Assembly Elections. I applaud the tireless efforts of election officials, district admin, JKP & our security forces for successfully conducting multi-phased polls & strengthening the pillars of democracy.
Great enthusiasm among voters in all three phases to exercise their franchise is a testimony to vibrant democracy in J&K and people’s faith in democratic values. Transparent, free & fair assembly polls 2024 will be written in golden letters in the history of J&K elections”.
