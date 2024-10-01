J-K elections: Over 44 per cent polling till 1 pm

JAMMU/SRINAGAR: A voter turnout of 44.08 per cent was recorded till 1 pm in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections on Tuesday, according to Election Commission (EC) data.

Polling in 40 assembly segments across seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir including the winter capital Jammu began at 7 am amid tight security. Long queues were seen outside polling stations.

More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the fate of 415 candidates, including two former deputy chief ministers Tara Chand and Muzaffar Baig, and several former ministers and legislators.

