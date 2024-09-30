Police attach house under UAPA in Pulwama

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said to have attached property of person in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
In a handout to GNS, the police said that it has attached property of an accused namely Bilal Ahmad Lone son of Gh Qadir Lone resident of Nehama, Pulwama in case FIR No. 20/2024 under Sections 307 IPC, 7/27 IA Act, and 3/4 Exp/Sub Act, as well as Sections 16, 18, 19, 20, 23, 38, and 39 of the UA(P) Act of PS Kakapora.
The police spokesman further stated that the property, which includes land measuring 16 marlas along with a two-storey residential house under Survey No. 1821, has been formally attached as the proceeds of the terrorism. It is pertinent to mention here that the said accused was involved in providing shelter to the then LeT commander Reyaz Ahmad Dar and his associate terrorist Rayees Ahmad Dar, who were neutralized at his house on 3rd June 2024.
The steps taken regarding the attachment of the property is to deter the use of terror finances for personal gains and dismantling the terror support network. Further investigation in the case is still going on, reads the statement.
