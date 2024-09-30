Laborer falls from under construction building at CUK, dies

Ganderbal: A laborer died after he fell from an under construction building at the Central University of Kashmir, Ganderbal.

An official said that a laborer was seriously injured after he fell from an under construction building at the Central University, Ganderbal, yesterday evening.

He said the laborer was immediately rushed to District Hospital (DH) Ganderbal for treatment, from where he was referred to SKIMS Soura.

However, he succumbed to his injuries later. The deceased was identified as Ramje Thakur(45), son of Late Durga Thakur of Bihar working at NPCC Company.

Meanwhile, Police have taken cognisance of the incident—(KNO)

