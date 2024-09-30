Dalhousie Hilltop Boarding School offers scholarships, packages to students from Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Dalhousie Hilltop School on Sunday announced special scholarships and packages for the students of the valley.

Established in 1979 and serving Kashmir for 45 years, Dalhousie Hilltop School is an award winning, CBSE boarding school located on the other side of the Pir Panjal range in the scenic hill station of Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh.

Dr. Poonam Dhawan, President, Dalhousie Hilltop School, said, “We have had a close and long term relationship with Kashmir and are back again this year on the behest of so many of our parents here. We find the students from Kashmir to have a high intelligence and athletic quotient. Being in our world class facilities under the guidance of experienced faculty really helps them unleash these tremendous qualities”.

Hilltop boasts of producing outstanding students who excel in every field. Students from the valley have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, defense and police officers, administrative and civil officers, bankers, businessmen among other professions.

The special packages include scholarships which are equivalent to the child’s academic performance. “For example, if the child scores 85% then they will receive a scholarship of 85% off the tuition fees. This is applicable for students who score a minimum of 80%,” the school said in a press release issued here.

On need-based criteria, the school has also offered free uniforms with a value up to Rs. 30,000 to students of the valley.

This is a time bound offer and will be available on a first come basis until the end of November. The School held an On-The-Spot admissions program in Srinagar this weekend which received an overwhelming response from the parents of the region. You can book a consultation by calling 9805440004.

Dalhousie Hilltop School is a premier, residential, CBSE affiliated school with world-class facilities, state-of-the-art sports programmes and an experienced faculty. Located in the scenic hill station of Dalhousie in Himachal Pradesh, a safe, peaceful, natural environment, nestled among tall pinewoods overlooking the magnificent Pir Panjal range, Dalhousie Hilltop School is known as a haven for learning.

