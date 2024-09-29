NC-Cong alliance foiled BJP’s plans: Omar

Srinagar: Former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday claimed that the National Conference-Congress alliance has been able to keep BJP at bay in the first two phases of polling in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We (alliance) have foiled the efforts of the BJP at government formation in the first two phases of polling. We now hope that this will continue in the third phase,” Abdullah told reporters during an election campaign in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district.

“A large number of people voted in favour of alliance candidates in south and central Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said he expected a massive turnout in the third phase in which people would vote in favour of NC candidates and for Congress candidates wherever there is a candidate from his party.

Asked about BJP leader Ravindra Raina’s statement on government formation in Jammu and Kashmir, he said “Let him secure the Nowshera seat”.

Abdullah said he is getting reports that Chaudhary Surinder is winning from the Nowshera seat.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print