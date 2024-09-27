Reviews poll preparedness- Focus remains on providing safe voting experience: Pole

Bandipora, September 26: Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, Pandurang K Pole, on Thursday visited Bandipora to review the poll preparedness for upcoming general elections to the Legislative Assembly.

The comprehensive review, which spanned across multiple key locations in Gurez and Bandipora, was aimed at ensuring smooth and efficient election management across the district.

The CEO, during his visit to Dawar Gurez, attended SVEEP programme at Boys Higher Secondary School Dawar where students presented cultural programme aimed at raising voter awareness.

He then proceeded to Buduaab and visited polling station and attended a cultural programme held under SVEEP. He commended the management for encouraging greater voter participation,

The CEO arrived at Forest Training School, Chitternar, where a series of activities were conducted including inspection of dummy EVM at Green and Pink Polling Stations and the SVEEP drill besides unveiling of the “Election Tree” symbolizing district’s commitment to free and fair polling.

At Chitternar, the welcome the District Election Officer briefed the CEO regarding preparations and SVEEP activities taken up for effective election management in the district.

The event also witnessed cultural bonanza featuring folk presentations such as Chakri, Band e Pather, Role playing, highlighting importance of vote and democracy. The first-time voters were given an opportunity to speak, encouraging greater youth involvement in the democratic process.

During the event, the CEO also released the Coffee Table Book of GELS 2024, a publication capturing the key aspects of elections.

In his address, the CEO underscored the administration’s dedication towards a transparent electoral process and emphasized the importance of voter awareness. He expressed optimism for a record breaking voter turnout in Bandipora and commended the district administration for its efforts in generating awareness.

The CEO stated that “Every vote is vital to our democracy, and urged upon all eligible citizens to actively participate in this democratic process and exercise their right to vote on the scheduled date. He said, polls are going on peacefully and our focus remains on providing a safe and accessible voting experience for the electorates.

The CEO concluded his visit at the designated Counting Centre at Degree College Bandipora, participating in a kite-flying event and a plantation drive to symbolize a clean and green electoral process. He reviewed the logistical arrangements at the counting center and urged all stakeholders to remain committed to ensuring a free, fair, and participatory election process.

Among others, General Observer for Bandipora and Sonawari AC, Nelson Eyon Bage, General Observer for Gurez Ramniwas Yadav, Expenditure Observer Sudeep Dabas, Police observer Adarsh Sidhu, SSP Harmeet Singh, ADDC Mohammad Ashraf Bhat, ADC Zaffar Husson Shawal and other concerned were also present.

