MeT forecast generally dry weather from tomorrow, possibility of light snow on few higher reaches tonight

Srinaga: While rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir, weatherman here on Friday forecast generally dry weather with brief spell of rain and thunderstorm at isolated places by the end of this month and dry weather till October 6 thereafter in J&K. Also light snowfall has been forecast on a few upper reaches tonight.

A Meteorological department official here said that generally cloudy weather with brief showers are expected during day time today.

“A spell of light to moderate Rain/Thunder is expected at many places towards late night/morning of September 28,” he said.

From September 28-30, he said generally dry weather with a brief spell of rain and thunder is expected at isolated places on September 28.

From October 1-6, he said, generally dry weather is expected.

The MeT department has also issued an advisory thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds at isolated places with possibility of light snow over few higher reaches during tonight.

“Farmers are advised to safely store the harvested crops and resume harvesting and other farm operations from tomorrow” . (GNS

