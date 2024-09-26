Kamala Harris to visit US-Mexico border as part of her campaign

WASHINGTON: Faced with searing political attacks by the opposition Trump Campaign on mass-scale infiltration of illegal immigrants through an unsecured border to the south, Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris will travel to the US-Mexico border for an assessment of the current situation.

The Harris-Walz Campaign on Wednesday announced that the vice president would be travelling to Douglas, Arizona, which is near the US-Mexico border, on Friday.

No other details were immediately available.

