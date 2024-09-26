Could have contested on 50 seats had Centre lifted ban: Jamaat Leaders

Srinagar: As the third phase of assembly election is approaching, Jamaat e Islami former leaders on Thursday said that the organization would have contested on around 50 seats had the government lifted ban on it.

In a joint meeting held in a Baramulla, said that despite years of participation in democratic processes, including acknowledgment of free and fair Parliamentary election, JeI continues to face restrictions.

“Had the Centre lifted ban on our activities, we would have contested around 50 seats in Jammu and Kashmir”, they said.

The leaders, while addressing people at Dak Bunglow in Chijhama also lamented raids on their homes, which yielded no incriminating evidence besides criticiced those in power for focusing solely on basic amenities like roads and electricity while deviating from broader concerns.

Jamaat leaders emphasised the importance of addressing region’s fundamental needs, but highlighted that resources from Jammu and Kashmir are being exploited for the benefit of neighboring states, using power supply as an example.

They added that the organisation remains committed to the democratic path, hoping others will raise their voices against the challenges and injustices faced by their youth and institutions—(KNO)

