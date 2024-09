Two People Killed in Road Accident In Reasi

Connect on Linked in

Jammu,:Two people including it’s driver was killed after a vehicle fell into gorge in Nala at Tukson Jabara Mohre area of Reasi district on Tuesday.

Official saidĀ that a election duty bound vehicle (Sumo) bearing registration number JK11A-3907 lost its control and fell into deep gorge resulting instant death to Two persons.

They have been identified as constable Ajaz Khan of 19 BN and Javeed Ahmad (Driver) son of Bashir Ahmad resident of Khour.

Meanwhile, SDM Mohre Sayed Mazahir Hussain also confirmedĀ about the accident.(GNS)

