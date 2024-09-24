Lethpora terror attack accused dies of cardiac arrest in Jammu

JAMMU,- An accused in the Lethpora terror attack has died of cardiac arrest in government medical college Jammu late last night, officials said.

An official said that the accused identified as Bilal Ahmad Kuchay son of Ghulam Nabi Kuchay of of Pulwama was lodged in jail in Jammu division and was unwell since last week.

He said that he was getting treatment in the jail and later was shifted to GMC Jammu. “Kuchay suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday evening and died while further proceedings in this regard have been taken up,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muzaffar his brother confirmed that Kuchay was undergoing treatment and breathed his last on Monday evening.

Kuchay was arrested in 2020 after he was accused of providing logistic support to terrorists involved in Lethpora suicide attack in 2019 in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

