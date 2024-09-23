J&K Polls: Jamaat extends support to ex Hurriyat leader Manzoor Kaloo in Sopore

Srinagar: Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) has announced support to Haji Manzoor Ahmed Kaloo, an independent candidate and former Hurriyat leader, who is contesting the upcoming assembly election from Sopore.

Speaking with reporters, former president JeI Ghulam Qadir Wani, said that the organisation has historically distanced itself from elections due to instances of rigging in the past.

“The rigging that took place in the past drove many towards extremism. Now, Jamaat is determined to participate in and support democratic institutions to uphold trust in democracy,” Wani said.

Wani clarified that Jamaat is determined to fight its battle democratically, pushing against the challenges it faces, including long-standing ban on the organisation.

However, he denied any broader electoral alliance beyond, stating that the alliance in South Kashmir remains separate.

Meanwhile, contesting candidate Manzoor Ahmed expressed gratitude for Jamaat backing him and reiterated his commitment to challenge the ban on the organisation. “I have been with the Jamaat earlier. I am contesting elections to fight against the ban and work towards the release of those languishing in jails,” he said—(KNO)

