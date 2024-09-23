First time ‘fear-free’ elections being held in J&K: DGP

Srinagar: The ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are for the first time being held without any fear as electioneering is much more enthusiastic and the voter turnout higher than previous years, Director General of Police R R Swain said on Monday.

Swain said while there were no parameters to compare the situation on the ground during the current assembly elections and the ones held earlier, the change was palpable and felt through the campaigns.

“Earlier, the fear was on our side, meaning whosoever was participating in elections, standing as a candidate, or voting or playing the role of president officer or polling staff, he was afraid. He was nervous, he felt guilty, he felt small and as if he was on the wrong side of the divide. That has changed,” Swain said

He said the change has come about due to a combined “virtuous cycle of people’s courage to be able to see through the game of the adversary and, of course, the government’s effort, the law enforcement and the media which has dared to report the things as they are.”

“…Fear-free elections are taking place now in which people are electioneering, door-to-door campaigns are going on, rallies are taking place. I think it is difficult to measure but it is palpable and you can feel it. That is perhaps what is most remarkable about this year’s elections,” he added.

Asked if the terrorists’ capability to strike have been dented, he said it was not impossible for a “madman with a weapon” to hit a soft target.

“The capability of terrorists and their networks has certainly been degraded but if some madman with a weapon decides to go to carry out soft targeting, it is not impossible for him,” he said.

