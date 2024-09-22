Justice Tashi Rabstan Is New CJ Of J&K, Ladakh

New Delhi: Chief justices were appointed on Saturday in seven high courts, including in Delhi.

The appointments came after the Supreme Court Collegium on Tuesday amended some of its July 11 recommendations.

While Justice Manmohan, acting chief justice of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as its chief justice, Justice Rajiv Shakdher — a Delhi High Court judge — has been elevated as chief justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Similarly, Justice Nitin Madhukar Jamdar, a Bombay High Court judge, has been appointed as chief justice of the Kerala High Court.

Justice KR Shriram of the Bombay High Court has been made chief justice of the Madras High Court.

Justice Indra Prasanna Mukerji of the Calcutta High Court has been appointed chief justice of the High Court of Meghalaya.

Justice Tashi Rabstan of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court has been made its chief justice.

Justice Tashi Rabstan is the senior most puisne Judge of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. He was appointed as a Judge on 8 March 2013 and is due to retire on 9 April 2025.

Justice Tashi Rabstan belongs to Ladakh and would be the first Chief Justice from the region of Ladakh which has otherwise little or no representation among the Judges of the High Courts and no representation at all so far in the office of Chief Justice, the SC collegium had noted. Besides belonging to Ladakh, he is a Buddhist and belongs to the Bot Scheduled Tribe and his appointment will bring diversity in the office of Chief Justices of the High Courts, the collegiums added.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait of the Delhi High Court has been elevated as chief justice of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

