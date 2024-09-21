Omar question BJP’s claims of developmental works in Pir Panjal

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah questioned BJP’s claims regarding the progress of developmental projects in the Pirpanjal region.

He said this while addressing a series of public gatherings in Kontraka Mendhar. The event was organised by Senior Leader and Contesting candidate Javed Rana.

In his address, Omar questioned the promised development works, saying that nothing that was promised in visible on ground. “No new road projects, no health care and education infrastructure, nothing in terms of welfare is visible in Pir Panjal. People are asking questions and they have every right to question BJP and they will give answers to BJP through ballot,” he said.

Expressing concern over the surge in terrorist activities in the Jammu region during the BJP’s reign, Omar said, “This disturbing trend has enveloped the once tranquil area in darkness, jeopardizing the safety and security of its inhabitants. Even regions that were previously cleared of militancy are now being targeted with increasing frequency. Our valiant soldiers are making the ultimate sacrifice, while locals are forced to live in constant fear. The sense of security has been shattered, and the people are desperate for peace.”

Abdullah said that along with the political issues, we also need to pay attention to the problems and difficulties that the people here are facing in their daily life. “We have promised in our manifesto to make employment policy to deal with the serious problem of unemployment, we have also announced rationalization in electricity supply as well as fee relief and drinking water fee relief,” he said.

“We have also promised to revive schemes for widows, senior citizens and economically weaker sections that have been discontinued in recent years. The Lion of Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah had given the right of free education to the children of Jammu and Kashmir up to university but over the years it has been reduced one by one. We will restore free education up to university,” the NC leader added.

