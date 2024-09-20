US court issues summons after Khalistani separatist Pannun files lawsuit against Indian govt, NSA Doval

NEW YORK: Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, with a US court issuing summons in the case.

In New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday described as completely “unwarranted and unsubstantiated” imputations the lawsuit filed by Pannun, who heads the radical group Sikhs for Justice.

“As we’ve said earlier, these are completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated imputations. Now that this particular case has been lodged, it doesn’t change our views about the underlying situation. I would only invite your attention to the person behind this particular case whose antecedents are well known,” Misri told the media.

