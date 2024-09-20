PM Modi to launch online vaccine management portal U-WIN in October: Nadda

By on No Comment

 

 

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch online vaccine management portal U-WIN, currently operational on a pilot basis, in October, Union Health Minister JP Nadda said on Friday.

 

The portal has been developed to maintain a permanent digital record of vaccination and medicines of pregnant women as well as children from birth up to the age of 17, he said.

 

Nadda, addressing a press conference on the first 100 days of the third Modi government, also said the expanded Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) would include all people aged 70 and above, irrespective of their socio-economic status.

PM Modi to launch online vaccine management portal U-WIN in October: Nadda added by on
View all posts by Press Trust of India →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.