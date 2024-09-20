PM harping on dynastic policies as he has ‘nothing else to sell’: Omar

Budgam : National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains silent on rising terror incidents in the Jammu region but keeps harping on dynastic politics as he has “nothing else to sell” to the people of the Union Territory.

Reacting to Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif’s remarks on Article 370, Abdullah said Pakistan should manage its own affairs and not interfere in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

“What else can we expect from the BJP? It cannot talk about anything apart from that because it does not have anything to show from the last five years.

“I do not know what the prime minister said in Srinagar today, but I can say this with a guarantee that he would have spoken about three families,” Abdullah told reporters here when asked about Modi’s attacks on the Congress, NC and People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

“But he (Modi) would not have spoken about how the last five years were wasted in Jammu and Kashmir, about the rising terror incidents in Jammu, about the resentment in people and, particularly, about the votes cast by people in south Kashmir in favour of the NC, which no one can deny,” he added.

The first phase of polling for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly election was held on Wednesday, covering the seats in the Chenab valley and south Kashmir. About 59 per cent polling was recorded.

Abdullah said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has “nothing else to sell” to the people of Jammu and Kashmir than talking about three families.

At a poll rally in Srinagar earlier in the day, Modi attacked the Congress, NC and PDP, saying these three parties and three families have “trampled” democracy and “Kashmiriyat” for their own benefits, referring to the Gandhi, Abdullah and Mufti families.

Asked about the prime minister’s remarks that the three families think they cannot be questioned, Abdullah hit back at him, asking when was the last time Modi answered a question in Parliament.

“When was the last time Prime Minister Modi gave an answer to a question in Parliament? I have never seen him answering a question in Parliament. We are those who give answers to all the questions after winning, we do not go hiding,” he said.

To a question about the Pakistani defence minister’s remarks that the Shehbaz Sharif government and the Congress-NC alliance are on the same page on the issue of restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said Pakistan should manage its own affairs and save its democracy, and not interfere in the election here.

“What does Pakistan have to do with us? We are not a part of Pakistan. Let them handle their own country and let us handle ours. I do not think it is appropriate for them to talk about or give any insight into our elections. Let them save their democracy, we are participating in our democracy,” the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

In an interview with “Geo News”, Khawaja Asif said there is a “high chance” that the Congress-NC alliance would win the Assembly polls and come to power in Jammu and Kashmir.

“They (the alliance) have made it an election issue. Pakistan and the National Conference-Congress alliance are on the same page in Jammu and Kashmir to restore Articles 370 and 35A,” Asif said.

