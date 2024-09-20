Bridge collapses in Shopian

Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, inspected the site of the Dachnoo-Heerpora bridge collapsed over the Rambaira river.
Following the collapse, police filed an FIR, and the DC directed the R&B Department to immediately construct a diversion to restore traffic. He also called for the clearance of stuck vehicles and took up the matter of building a bailey bridge with the Chief Engineer, R&B Kashmir.
In a statement to a local news agency, the Shopian administration said that the DC was accompanied by concerned officers and officials of the departments.
The DC assessed the current position and issued directions to R&B department for immediate restoration of traffic.
The R&B was directed for immediate clearance of stuck vehicles and construction of diversion for traffic restoration as an immediate and temporary measure.
Deputy Commissioner also took up the matter of construction of bailey bridge with Chief Engineer R&B Kashmir, who has sent a team of officials for assessment and corresponding construction of bridge immediately. Police has already registered an FIR and investigation is taken up.
Srinagar: Deputy Commissioner Shopian, Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, inspected the site of the Dachnoo-Heerpora bridge collapsed over the Rambaira river.