One among 4 soldiers injured in Rajouri accident dies

Jammu: One among four soldiers injured in an accident in Rajouri district have died, officials said on Wednesday.

The soldiers were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident in Rajaouri district on Tuesday evening.

They said that the Army’s armada vehicle rolled down into a gorge at Manjakote area in the mountainous district, resulting in the injuries to the four soldiers.

The injured were shifted to hospital and one of them identified as Lance Naik Baljeet Singh succumbed to wounds, they added.

“Indian Army, GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks express deepest condolences to the family of L/Nk Baljeet Singh ,the braveheart who lost his life in a tragic road accident near Manjakote, Rajouri during counter Insurgency duty,” Army said in a post on “X”

