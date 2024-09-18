CEO for ensuring all facilities to voters at polling booths

Kishtwar: Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Pandurang K Pole today visited district Kishtwar to take a final review of the election preparedness in the district in view of the upcoming polling scheduled tomorrow in three assembly constituencies of the district in the phase first of General Election to Legislative Assembly 2024.

District Election Officer (DEO) Kishtwar, Rajesh Kumar Shavan accompanied the CEO at various locations in far off areas like Machail, Marwah and Warwan areas and apprised the CEO about the preparedness finalized in the district to ensure that the elections are conducted with success in the district.

The CEO inspected various polling stations and assessed the facilities available there. He also interacted with polling parties/CAPF personnel to see their HR Issues. The CEO was satisfied with the preparedness made in these polling stations to ensure the transparent, free, fair and smooth conduct of the elections.

In an effort to boost last 48 hour SVEEP campaign in the district, CEO participated in the plantation drive under “Green Election” initiatives launched in the UT of J&K, wherein he emphasized to plant 10-15 plants at every polling stations and 100-200 plants in the premises of the unique polling station to promote the environmental sustainability among the electorates and compensate the environmental burden created in the election process.

The CEO also spoke to the election staff, BLOs, ASHA Workers and appealed them to enhance the electoral participation by extending all facilities to the voters in polling stations.

