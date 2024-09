JAMMU: ) More than 35,000 displaced Kashmiri Pandits from across the country are eligible to vote at 24 polling stations in the first phase of the three-phased Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Polling is set to be held on Wednesday in 24 Assembly constituencies of seven districts to decide the fate of 219 candidates.

The displaced Kashmiri Pandits will exercise their right of franchise in 16 constituencies of south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts.

