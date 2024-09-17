CEO Releases Theme Song ‘Vote Ka Tyohar’

Says IT’s Aimed To Motivate Voters

Jammu: In an effort to encourage voter participation in the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), J&K, today launched the theme song ‘Vote Ka Tyohar’. The song, released by CEO, Pandurang K Pole, is aimed at motivating voters across Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory to cast their votes in the Assembly Elections, which begin on 18 September 2024 across seven districts of both the Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

The release event took place at the conference hall of Nirvachan Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu, in the presence of college students and several dignitaries. The CEO appreciated the efforts of the students and the Principal of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu, for their contribution in making the song a success.

In his address, Pandurang K Pole emphasized the importance of voting and the role of the youth in ensuring high voter turnout. He encouraged students to actively participate in the electoral process and urged all eligible voters to exercise their democratic right.

The theme song was produced by Rangyug, a renowned performing arts organization committed to promoting social change and self-realization through theatre as part of the SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation) Campaign and was choreographed by the students of Padma Shri Padma Sachdev Government PG College for Women, Gandhi Nagar, Jammu. The project was directed by Deepak Kumar, with lyrics penned by Dr. Liaquat Jafri and music composed by Pankaj Pardhan and S. Amarjeet Singh.

The event was graced by Akther Hussain Qazi, Nodal Officer of SVEEP J&K; Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer for Media J&K; Principal S.P. Sarawat, Deepak Kumar, Director Rangyug and other senior officers.

