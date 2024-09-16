Will bury terrorism in J-K to such level, nobody can dare revive it: Amit Shah

GULABGARH (J-K): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said there were attempts to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and added that it will be “buried to such a level” in the Union territory that it can never rise again.

Shah, speaking at a public rally in Kishtwar, said the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the J-K government.

“We will bury terrorism to such a level where it will never come out again. Attempts are on to revive terrorism as the National Conference and Congress manifesto talks about releasing terrorists. This is the Modi government and nobody has the power to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir,” Shah said addressing an election rally in Padder-Nagseni assembly segment in support of BJP’s candidate and former minister Sunil Sharma here.

