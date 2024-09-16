Article 370 History, BJP will form govt again in 2024: Ram Madhav

Srinagar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and In-Charge J&K elections, Ram Madhav Sunday said the party busted the myth that BJP will never ever come into or form government in Jammu & Kashmir, stating the myth was broken in 2014 and will do it again in 2024.

He said the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K will be historic, and BJP will certainly create history in polls.

“Earlier it was being stated that people of J&K will never accept BJP. In 2014 elections I got a chance to visit here, and there was a rumor that BJP is an outsider for the people of Jammu & Kashmir, and it will remain outsider in future as well. The party was considered New Delhi’s party. It was said that though party will bag few seats in Jammu region, but it will remain strange for J&K. But we busted this myth in 2014. We were in the government later on. BJP proved it is the proprietor of J&K, and we turned the tables,” BJP senior leader said while addressing party workers in Srinagar.

He urged upon workers to reinvigorate their commitment towards the party and ensure the win of BJP in upcoming elections in J&K. “Like we busted this myth in 2014, I urge my party workers to stand with determination and get ready to break this myth again in 2024 elections,” he said.

Notably Election Commission of India (ECI) had already announced three-phased Assembly elections in J&K. The polls will he held on Sept 18, & 25, and Oct 01. The vote count will take place on October 08. Srinagar Assembly segment is all set to go for polls on September 25.

The BJP leader Ram Madhav continued that PM Narendra Modi is arriving Srinagar on September 19, and the upcoming elections in J&K will be historic. “An important election is being held in J&K, and PM Modi is visiting here to address people at the occasion. It will be historic, and BJP will certainly create history in elections,” he said.

About Article 370 abrogation, the BJP leader said that “It has become history”.

“60 lakh people of J&K have forgotten Article 370, because people have seen prosperous life in past five years. 70 percent of Kashmir’s are urging there should have been no elections. They are asking why we have to go for polls, when situation has improved vastly. Development has taken place, tourism has received a big boom, people are happy with the prevailing situation, business activities have seen a rise,” the BJP leader held.

