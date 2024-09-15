Alert to thwart designs against smooth poll conduct: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Zone, Vidhi Kumar Birdi Saturday said that security forces are much alert and attentive to thwart designs of anti-national elements, and said terrorists won’t be allowed to disrupt upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir.
“Security forces are alert and attentive. Any sort of design of terrorists which aims to upset upcoming Assembly elections in J&K will be foiled. They won’t be allowed to interrupt elections at any cost,” IGP Kashmir Zone told reporters in Tappar area of Baramulla where encounter between terrorists and security forces concluded.
IGP Kashmir said the encounter is underway, and it will take more time to get over. “The encounter is underway, and it will take more time to be completed. The body of a terrorist has been spotted at the encounter site. Once the firefight is over, things will be cleared,” he said.
