Yechury’s demise leaves void in Indian politics: Karra

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) has been deeply saddened by the passing of Comrade Sitaram Yechury, a stalwart leader and a true champion of the people, a party statement said today.
JKPCC president, Tariq Hameed Karra, said: “The party unit J&K condoles the demise of Comrade Yechury and remembers his tireless efforts to uphold the values of democracy, secularism, and social justice. His contributions to the political landscape of our country are immense and invaluable.”
The JKPCC has extended its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and comrades. His loss is a huge void in the political landscape of our country.
Karra said they would always remember his unwavering commitment to the people’s cause and strive to carry forward his legacy.
