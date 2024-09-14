Last Phase Of Assembly Polls: 449 candidates in fray after security of papers

Jammu: In accordance with the election schedule issued by Election Commission of India (ECI) for the conduct of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024, the scrutiny of nomination papers for 40 Assembly Constituencies which are going to polling in third and final phase was held on Friday, in the office of the respective Returning Officers across seven districts of the UT.

During the scrutiny of the 518 nomination papers filed by 486 candidates, candidature of 449 candidates was found valid as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India.

A statement from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer detailed the scrutiny process held today.

Nomination papers of 113 candidates were found valid in Jammu district, followed by 107 in Baramulla district, 75 in Kupwara district, 46 in Bandipora district, 38 in Kathua district, 38 in Udhampur district, while nomination papers of 32 candidates have been found valid and accordingly accepted in Samba district.

In Jammu division, for the four ACs in Udhampur district, nomination papers of 13 candidates were found valid in 59-Udhampur West AC; 9 in 60-Udhampur East AC; 9 in 61-Chenani AC; while nomination papers of 7 candidates have been accepted in 62-Ramnagar (SC) AC.

In Kathua district, nomination papers of 9 candidates were found valid in 63-Bani AC; 4 in 64-Billawar AC; 5 in 65-Basohli AC; 9 in 66-Jasrota AC; 5 in 67-Kathua (SC) AC; while nomination papers of 6 candidates have been accepted in 68-Hiranagar AC.

In Samba district, nomination papers of 7 candidates were found valid in 69-Ramgarh (SC) AC; 14 in 70-Samba AC; while nomination papers of 11 candidates have been accepted in 71-Vijaypur AC.

For the eleven ACs in Jammu district, nomination papers of 11 candidates were found valid in 72-Bishnah (SC) AC; 13 in 73-Suchetgarh (SC) AC; 14 in 74-R.S. Pura – Jammu South AC; 12 in 75-Bahu AC; 9 in 76-Jammu East AC; 8 in 77-Nagrota AC; 12 in 78-Jammu West AC; 17 in 79-Jammu North AC; 6 in 80-Marh (SC) AC; 3 in 81-Akhnoor (SC) AC; while nomination papers of 8 candidates have been accepted in 82-Chhamb AC.

Similarly, in Kashmir Division, for the six ACs In Kupwara district, nomination papers of 11 candidates were found valid in 1-Karnah AC; 13 in 2-Trehgam AC; 9 in 3-Kupwara AC; 13 in 4-Lolab AC; 8 in 5-Handwara AC; while nomination papers of 21 candidates have been accepted in 6-Langate AC.

In Baramulla district, nomination papers of 22 candidates were found valid in 7-Sopore AC; 12 in 8-Rafiabad AC; 7 in 9-Uri AC; 25 in 10-Baramulla AC; 14 in 11-Gulmarg AC; 13 in 12-Wagoora- Kreeri AC; while nomination papers of 14 candidates have been accepted in 13-Pattan AC.

In Bandipora district, nomination papers of 20 candidates were found valid in 14-Sonawari AC; 21 in 15-Bandipora AC; while nomination papers of 5 candidates have been accepted in 16-Gurez (ST) AC.

As per the Election notification, the candidates can withdraw their nominations in the office of the respective Returning Officers, before the scheduled withdrawal date.

The polling day for these 40 Assembly constituencies in Phase-III is scheduled for October 1, 2024, and the voting will be conducted from 07:00 AM to 06:00 PM.

