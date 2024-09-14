JK transitioned from terrorism to tourism under PM Modi: Reddy

Samba/Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir has undergone a remarkable transformation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, shifting from a region known for terrorism to a thriving hub of tourism, Union minister G Kishan Reddy said on Friday.

Reddy, who is the BJP’s election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir, reaffirmed that the Union Territory remained the heartbeat of India.

The party’s vision for the people of Jammu and Kashmir reflects the legacy of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who established the Jana Sangh — the BJP’s forerunner — with the aim to protect Jammu and Kashmir from dynastic rule and divisive politics, he added.

“The BJP has historically opposed Article 370, dating back to its founding. The sacrifices made by leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, who gave their lives for the cause of ‘Ek Nishan, Ek Vidhan, Ek Pradhan (one flag, one Constitution, one chief)’, are historic,” he said.

“Since Narendra Modi became prime minister, peace has been restored in Jammu and Kashmir. The spirit of brotherhood is growing and people are now able to move around without fear,” Reddy said at a gathering in Samba, ahead of the prime minister’s visit to Doda.

He stressed that the region’s tourism industry had rebounded.

“More than two crore tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir last year, marking a clear shift from the days when terrorism overshadowed everything. The credit goes to the prime minister and his development programmes,” he said.

He also noted the significance of Modi’s Saturday visit to Doda.

“This will be the first visit by any prime minister to Doda in 42 years. It’s a historic moment,” Reddy said.

The Chenab Valley region, comprising eight assembly seats in three districts, will go to the polls in the first phase on September 18.

Reddy noted that the 2019 abrogation of Article 370 marked a turning point in the BJP’s long struggle to fully integrate Jammu and Kashmir into India.

The Union minister emphasised that these elections signalled a new era for the people.

Reddy also highlighted the symbolic importance of youngsters carrying the Indian flag in rallies across the Dal lake.

“The youth of Kashmir have shown their love for India and its unity,” he said.

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 8

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print