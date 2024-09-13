US put sanctions on Chinese firms, individuals for supporting Pakistan’s missile programme

WASHINGTON: The US has taken action against four Chinese entities, one Pakistani company, and one Chinese individual for their supply to Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme under the missile sanctions laws, a State Department statement has said.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller in a statement on Thursday said the US imposed sanctions on the Beijing Research Institute of Automation for Machine Building Industry (RIAMB), which has worked with Pakistan’s National Development Complex (NDC), under the missile sanctions laws (i.e. the Arms Export Control Act [AECA] and the Export Control Reform Act [ECRA]).

The statement said the Beijing Research Institute had worked with NDC in the development and production of Pakistan’s long-range ballistic missiles to procure equipment for testing of large-diameter rocket motors, including the Shaheen-3 and Ababeel.

