Driver among 2 killed as truck rolls down into 300-ft gorge in Doda

By on No Comment

 

 

 

 

Jammu: Two people including driver died when a truck skidded off the road and rolled down into around 300-ft gorge in Doda district on Friday.

 

Official sources said  that the truck (JK06-8747) met with an accident near Mahlori on Doda-Kishtwar highway in which the driver and his helper died on the spot.

 

They identified the deceased as Asif Ahmed son of Afzal Hajam of Bhagwah, Bhata and Amir Ahmed of Saikhwan, Doda.

A police officer confirmed the accident to GNS and said that a case has been registered in this regard. (GNS)

Driver among 2 killed as truck rolls down into 300-ft gorge in Doda added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.