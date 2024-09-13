Army chief arrives in Srinagar, meets LG

Srinagar: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi arrived here on Thursday evening to evaluate security measures as Jammu and Kashmir prepares for its first Assembly elections in nearly a decade and the first since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.
According to senior Army officials posted in Srinagar, Gen. Dwivedi is expected to be briefed by security forces and formation commanders on the situation, with a focus on constituencies along the Line of Control (LoC).
Meanwhile, Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at Raj Bhawan.
He was accompanied by Lieutenant General MV Suchindra Kumar, GOC-in-C Northern Command and Lieutenant General Rajiv Ghai, GOC 15 Corps.
