Tribunal upholds ban on 6 J&K separatist groups

NEW DELHI: A judicial tribunal of the Delhi High Court has upheld the Centre’s ban on two factions of the separatist group Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir and four factions of another secessionist organisation, Jammu and Kashmir People’s League (JKPL), for threatening India’s integrity by promoting, aiding and abetting the secession of Jammu and Kashmir through terrorism.

Three separate orders — one for the Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Bhat faction), another for Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (Sumji faction) and a third one for the four factions of the JKPL — upholding the ban imposed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act were issued by the tribunal consisting of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, a Delhi High Court judge.

The Muslim Conference Jammu and Kashmir (MCJK-Bhat) was declared a banned association by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) through a notification on February 28.

