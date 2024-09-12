Chris Gayle, Ian Bell among 124 legends to land in Kashmir for Legends League Cricket

Srinagar:Cricketer enthusiasts are quite excited in the Valley as 124 legends are set to land in Kashmir on October 9 to play the last leg of Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Srinagar.

Co-founder LLC, Raman Raheja while addressing media persons said that the final leg of LLC will be held at Bakshi Stadium, Srinagar.

“Football ground has been chosen for the cricket tournament due to adequate seating capacity. Though we had a great response in Jammu and it was expected that the footfall of visitors will be huge, therefore, Bakshi Stadium has been chosen as the venue in a bid to ensure enough seating capacity,” he said.

He further said that work on the pitch has already been started and it would be ready for playing soon.

Raheja was accompanied by Gujrat Greats mentor and player, Muhammad Kaif and Naman Ojha, the former Indian cricketers.

Among 124 legends, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Ian Bell, Harbajan Singh and others will arrive in Kashmir, who are playing for six different franchises.

The last leg of LLC will be held between October 9 and 16. The final will be played on October 16—(KNO)

