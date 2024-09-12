Arms distribution in Jammu proof of Govt’s ‘failure’ to tackle militancy: Omar

Jammu: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said the distribution of arms to people is the biggest proof of the BJP government’s “failure” to check spread of terrorism in the otherwise peaceful Jammu region.

The former chief minister was apparently referring to the revival of village defence guards and arming them with self-loading rifles by replacing their .303 rifles in the Jammu region which has witnessed a spurt in terror activities over the past few years.

Addressing an election rally in support of party candidate Mehbooba Iqbal in Bhaderwah of Doda district, Abdullah also accused the BJP of supporting smaller groups and independent candidates with the sole motive of forming the next government with their help even as they went to jails and openly talked about merger of Kashmir with Pakistan.

“Nowadays, guns are being distributed among BJP workers which is the biggest proof of the BJP and its government‘s failure to check the spread of terrorism in peaceful Jammu region,” he said.

“The weapons are being distributed because they have allowed terrorism to grow in Jammu which was completely cleared of the menace by our government before 2014. The people are being armed because the situation in Jammu has deteriorated and people are worried,” he said

Bhaderwah along with 23 assembly constituencies spread across Chenab valley and south Kashmir districts will vote in the first of the three-phase elections on September 18.

Continuing his tirade against the BJP, the NC leader said they are saying ‘to safeguard Jammu, vote BJP’ but the ground situation contradicts them. “The BJP’s slogan is wrong because they have destroyed Jammu and Kashmir and revived terrorism in the region over the past 10 years of their rule.”

Abdullah assured the people that the NC-Congress alliance, once it forms the government, will ensure that the Jammu region is once again freed of terrorism.

The NC leader also addressed an election rally in support of party candidate Arjun Singh Raju in Ramban district.

“We are nationalists and in the past 35 years, thousands of our workers sacrificed their lives for the nation. We have not lagged behind in nationalism,” he said, talking to reporters on the sidelines of the Ramban rally.

He was responding to a question that some BJP leaders are saying that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are between “nationalist and anti-national forces”.

“Those who are claiming to be nationalists are using anti-national forces under a conspiracy to divide the vote in Kashmir to come to power,” Abdullah said.

At Bhaderwah rally, accusing the BJP of talking in different tones in Kashmir and outside it, he said they welcomed the bail granted to Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) founder and MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid who was lodged in jail in a case related to terror funding, but strongly opposed the bail given to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal during Lok Sabha elections.

“…When Kejriwal was given bail by the court during Lok Sabha elections, look at the reactions of BJP leaders who questioned the court order and even termed it as undemocratic but when Rashid is freed for a limited period, BJP people were first to welcome the court order,” the NC leader said.

The BJP welcomed his release because they want division of the votes in Kashmir, to give benefits to smaller parties so that they can form the next government with their help in J&K, he said.

“They are ready to form the government with the same people who are in jails for fighting against the country for the last 35 years, talking about merger of Kashmir with Pakistan. There are numerous independent candidates in the fray,” Abdullah said.

Referring to Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks that his party is ready to form government with others except the NC and Congress, he said it means that the BJP is ready to take the support of banned Jamaat-e-Islami, Rashid’s party, People’s Conference, Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party and Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

“All these small groups are meant to benefit the BJP which gave nothing but devastation and destruction,” he alleged.

Abdullah said BJP’s ‘double engine’ government was in place in J&K over the last 10 years and asked the party to give an account of its achievements like how many people have got jobs and locals adjusted under construction projects before seeking five more years in power.

“They ruled J&K first with PDP and then through Raj Bhavan and except problems, worries, and tribulation, the people got nothing. J&K is on the top of the list of unemployed population, inflation has broken the back of the people and terrorism has spread to areas which were otherwise peaceful,” he said.

On Iqbal’s complaint that party’s flags are being removed from private properties, he said it shows the BJP’s frustration. “I request the administration that it is illegal to remove any flag on a private house or shop if the owner had put up it there on his own. If you have courage, remove the posters of the BJP.”

He alleged that the administration is helping the BJP “because people are reluctant to help them”.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print