Div Com reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-un-Nabi

Srinagar: The Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri convened a meeting on Tuesday to assess the preparations for the upcoming religious occasions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) and Friday following.
During the meeting, Div Com instructed all officers to ensure adequate arrangements at the major shrines, including Aasar-i-Sharief Hazratbal, Jenab Sahib Soura, Aasar-i-Sharief Kalashpora, Aham-i-Sharief Bandipora, Kabamarg Anantnag, and Peth Makhama Beerwah Budgam, as well as other prominent locations.
He emphasized the importance of making all necessary arrangements for essential services to facilitate the general public, particularly devotees visiting the shrines.
Regarding extensive arrangements at Hazratbal shrine, he directed the concerned to ensure sanitation at Shrine, availability of drinking water tankers, uninterrupted power supply, efficient transportation of devotees using RTC & Smart City buses, security measures, and other necessary amenities.
He also instructed Deputy Commissioners and other officials to make detailed arrangements in their respective districts for ensuing Eid Milad-un-Nabi (S.A.W) besides instructing them to conduct personal visits to prominent religious places.
The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners as well as officials from Traffic Police, Transport, Power, Health, PHE, SMC, Food and Civil Supplies, and other concerned departments.
