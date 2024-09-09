NC, PDP must answer on forced KP migration: Chug

Srinagar: Ahead of Assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the BJP National General Secretary and In-Charge J&K Tarun Chugh cornered NC and PDP over exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, asking both parties to answer for their ‘forcible migration’ from valley.

He claimed that the party will form next government in Jammu and Kashmir, and added there will be no need of any alliance.

The BJP leader while addressing a press conference in Rajouri district claimed that BJP will form next government in Jammu & Kashmir. “It is BJP who will form next government in Jammu & Kashmir. The party will form the government through its own elected representatives and there will be no need to any alliance,” he said.

Hitting out at regional political parties NC and PDP, Chugh said National Conference and other parties want to push J&K back in the era of unrest. “NC and other political parties recently released their manifestos wherein they promised release of those jailed people who were indulged in deteriorating law and order. These parties are leaving no stone unturned to push J&K back to the era of violence, bloodshed and unrest,” Chugh said.

Chugh cornered NC and PDP over exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from valley, and asked them explain their position in their ‘forcible migration’.

“Omar Abdullah should answer about who was Chief Minister when Kashmiri Pandits were forced to leave valley? Also Mehbooba Mufti should reply who was Home Minister of India when exodus of Kashmiri Pandits took place,” the BJP leader added.

He alleged that Congress-NC manifesto is scripted from ISI headquarters, and termed NC leader Omar Abdullah as ‘confused man’.

