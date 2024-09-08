Whoever is wronged, Congress fights for them: Pawan Khera’s retort

NEW DELHI: Reacting to BJP leader and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s conspiracy charge after wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia’s political plunge, senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Saturday said that while the BJP stands with those who do wrong, the Congress always stands with those who are wronged.

“Whoever does wrong, BJP stands with them and they are with the BJP. Whoever is wronged, Congress fights for them and raises their voice and will raise it in the future too and that is why they also like Congress,” he said.

Khera further stated that six players had filed an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and they are proud that they stood with them.

“Six players had filed an FIR against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh… We are proud that we stood, are standing and will stand with our daughters. We will never regret that we stood with our daughters, they should regret it…,” he added.

His response came shortly after Singh alleged that the wrestlers protest against him was a Conspiracy hatched by the the Congress and that former Haryana Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was the braine behind it.

“On 18th January 2023, when the protest started at Jantar Mantar, I said that this is not a movement of sportspersons, Congress is behind it. Especially Bhupinder Hooda, Deepender Hooda, Priyanka ji, and Rahul ji. This is a movement of Congress. And today this thing has been proved. In this entire movement, the conspiracy that happened against us, Congress was involved in it and Bhupinder Hooda was leading it,” Singh stated.

Earlier on Friday, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia formally joined the Congress.

Shortly after this, Congress announced its first list of 32 candidates for the Haryana Assembly elections and fielded Vinesh Phogat as it’s candidate from Julana constituency in Jind district.

The Congress has appointed Bajrang Punia as the working chairman of the All India Kisan Congress.

The two wrestlers were at the forefront of a massive protest against Singh in 2023, accusing him of sexually harassing several female wrestlers during his tenure as WFI chief.

Agencies

