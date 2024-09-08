Green Election initiative: CEO calls for plantation drive

Jammu: With an aim to ensure the Environment-Friendly Plantation Drive and to promote the Green Election initiative of the Election Commission of India (ECI) during the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pandurang K Pole on Saturday chaired a crucial meeting at Nirvachan Bhawan, Rail Head Complex, Jammu.

The CEO led the deliberations over the massive plantation drive that is going to take place across the UT during the Assembly Elections to foster environmental stewardship among the electorate, beside to compensate the impact on the environment due to waste generated during the election process.

Rahul Sharma, Additional CEO; Nirupa Rai, Special Secretary; Akther Hussain Qazi, Nodal officer of SVEEP; Sapna Kotwal, Nodal Officer for Media; Namisha Abrol, IT Expert and others were present in the meeting.

Those who attended the meeting through video conferencing included, Director Forest Protection Force, Jammu, Chief Conservator of Forest, Jammu/Kashmir, District Election Officers, Conservators of Forest, Director Horticulture, Jammu/Kashmir, Divisional Forest Officers, Deputy District Election Officers, All District Nodal Officers (SVEEP) and District Nodal Officers (AMF).

Leading the deliberations, the CEO instructed all the stakeholders that plantation drives shall be organised at all polling stations across the UT on scheduled dates, expressing the significance of environmental responsibility.

The CEO exhorted upon the DEOs to set a target of planting more than 100 plants in the premises of Polling Station identified as Green Polling Station in each Assembly Constituency, whereas rest of the Polling Stations must plant 10-15 plants each in its premises across J&K UT.

The directions were also issued to ROs to identify alternate Polling Stations if sufficient plantation drive cannot be taken in the existing site and report to the concerned DEO by 15 September, 2024.

It was directed in the meeting that the J&K Forest Department will provide the plants free of cost and it will also supervise the overall plantation drive across all the 90 ACs in J&K UT. Moreover, the BAG (Booth-level Awareness Group) and other staff members can be involved to launch the plantation drive across the UT and the shortfall of plants will be managed by the concerned Chief Horticulture Officer.

Addressing the officers in the meeting, the CEO said that the aim of the meeting is to ensure that there is no deficiency of any kind and to redress deficits at an earliest to make the electoral process successful.

He emphasized on the enhancing the SVEEP activities to educate and engage voters effectively and urged all stakeholders to maximize voter turnout through door- to-door campaigns by roping in the BAGs, BLOs, AWWs, Teachers, Youths and Students of Colleges and Schools under SVEEP initiative.

The CEO instructed for widespread publicity of all SVEEP programs and prepare engaging social media contents by Youth Icons and other media influencers of society to ensure maximum voter awareness.

The CEO also directed the officers to ensure the Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) across all the Polling Stations. He also directed the officers to send an Action Taken Report to the Office of CEO by 15 September, 2024.

The CEO also emphasized on transparency measures for home voting for the elderly and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

He also passed strict directions to the DEOs and Nodal officers to follow and implement the Model Code of Conduct and keep vigil on violations, if any, in the ACs.

The directions were also given to the Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporation authorities to activate sounding of jingles on their vehicles which are involved in the door to door collection of waste material across the Capital cities for the awareness of voters.

