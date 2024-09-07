In Manifesto, BJP Offers 25 Guarantees: Restoring 100 Ruined Temples, 5 Lakhs Jobs

Jammu: The BJP on Friday released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, providing 25 guarantees which include issuing a white paper and ensuring accountability for all the victims of terrorism besides restoring 100 “ruined temples” in Kashmir.

The manifesto, released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference on the first day of his two-day tour to kick start the party’s election campaigning here, also talked about return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri migrant pandits and creation of five lakh jobs.

The party also promised to undertake a drive to address the issue related to illegally-settled Rohingya and Bangladeshi settlements in the Union Territory.

Reading out the guarantees included in the manifesto prepared by a committee headed by former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh after nearly a month-long exercise, Shah said, “By wiping out terrorism and separatism, we will make Jammu and Kashmir a leader in development and progress in the nation.”

“We will publish a white paper and ensure accountability for all victims of terrorism, for this we will: fast track cases, bring justice to the victims and ensure rule of law in the region,” reads the manifesto.

Shedding light on various achievements of the party including abrogation of Article 370, the BJP said it will promote and develop the economy in Jammu and Kashmir with specific emphasis on setting up three regional development boards to monitor saturation of the government schemes and craft programmes to meet the aspirations of the Jammu region, tourism industry development in both divisions, including developing the Dal Lake as a world-class tourist destination.

The BJP guarantees establishment of IT hub as a special economic zone (SEZ) in Jammu city, pharmaceutical park in Udhampur and an AYUSH Herbal park in Kishtwar, and creating a separate lake development authority for Ranjit Sagar Dam to promote tourism.

To support the existing businesses and small traders, the BJP said a new policy will be drafted to address the issues facing 7,000 existing MSME units so that access to land and public utilities will be addressed.

To ensure the safe return and rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the BJP said it will launch the ‘Tika Lal Taploo Visthapit Samaj Punarvas Yojana’ (TLTVSPY).

“We will also expedite the rehabilitation of West Pakistan refugees, POJK refugees and internally neglected communities like Valmiki and Gorkhas. We will ensure that the displaced persons of Jammu division get all the due benefits, security and protection that the displaced persons from Kashmir are given,” the party said.

The BJP said it will conduct a “free and fair” census, unlike yesteryear, thereby ensuring proper decision making, focusing on inclusive development, with targeted interventions for marginalised communities.

“We will undertake the reconstruction of Hindu temples and shrines under Rishi Kashyapa Pilgrimage Rejuvenation Drive. We will restore 100 ruined temples and further develop existing temples, including the Shankaracharya Temple, Raghunath Temple, and Marthanda Sun Temple, with the active participation of religious and spiritual organizations,” the BJP said.

The BJP said that it would expedite the metro services in Jammu and Srinagar to improve urban connectivity and enhance mobility, create five lakh employment opportunities and give a 20 per cent quota to Agniveers in Jammu and Kashmir government jobs and police recruitment, and will follow the Jammu-Kashmir reservation policy without affecting the general quota.

“We will implement reduced electricity tariffs, lowered by up to 50 per cent, for agricultural activities, making it more affordable for farmers to operate irrigation pumps and other machinery,” the BJP said, promising tablets and laptops to the students studying in higher secondary classes in remote areas, Rs 3000 yearly travel allowance to the college students and also help the students preparing for the competitive exams.

The BJP also guarantees tripling old age, widow and disability pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000, free of cost five marlas of land to landless through Atal Awas Yojana and reduced electricity tariffs.

It also promised 1,000 new seats to the existing and upcoming government medical colleges, addressing long grievances of adhoc, contractual and daily wage workers and building 10,000 km of new rural roads.

The manifesto also talked about the party’s vision for Jammu and Kashmir and said “after years of struggle and sacrifices for ‘Ek Vidhaan, Ek Nishaan, Ek Pradhaan’, we have fully integrated Jammu & Kashmir with the rest of India”.

“Today, the barriers of separation, discrimination and exploitation have been demolished in Jammu and Kashmir. New people-friendly initiatives are shaping the socio-political landscape,” it said.

The party said that terrorism, separatism and nepotism have been firmly addressed, ensuring development, peace and prosperity for all citizens regardless of caste, colour, faith, region or gender.

In an apparent reference to the National Conference (NC), PDP and Congress, the BJP said the forces benefiting from the old system are uneasy and wish to reverse these changes.

“These Kashmir-centric dynastic political organisations have launched biased narratives to mislead people by exploiting divisions of region, religion, caste and creed. The mainstream political parties like the Congress, National Conference and PDP have long practised politics of deception and are responsible for the suffering and deprivation of the general masses,” it said.

