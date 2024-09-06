Russia warns US not to cross its ‘red lines’ on Ukraine issue

MOSCOW: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned the US not to cross Russia’s “red lines” on the Ukraine conflict, asserting that Washington is starting to lose its sense of mutual restraint with Moscow, state-owned TASS news agency reported.

In an interview on Wednesday, Lavrov said that Americans have “crossed their own red lines” on the supply of arms to Ukraine, the Russian news agency reported.

“They (the US) should understand that our red lines are nothing to fool with. And they know very well where they are,” the report quoted him as saying.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print