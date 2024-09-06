Rains lash parts of J&K, MeT predicts more till tomorrow, from Sept 15-16

Srinagar’ Rains lashed parts of Jammu and Kashmir even as weatherman here on Friday forecast more during next 24 hours and a fresh wet spell from September 15-16.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar received 4.2mm, Kupwara 3.9mm, Kokernag 5.6mm, Gulmarg 0.4mm, Jammu 4mm, Batote 1.1mm, Katra 4.8mm and Bhaderwah 4.0mm during 24 hours till 0830 a.m.

Regarding forecast, he said, generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain or thundershower were expected at many places till forenoon of September 7.

From September 8-14, he said, generally dry weather with brief showers are expected at isolated places.

“From September 15-16, fresh spells of rain and thundershower are expected mainly over Jammu Division and few places of Kashmir Division.”

In an advisory, the MeT said, thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones are expected over isolated places.

Regarding minimum temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded as low of 18.0°C, Qazigund 13.6°C, Pahalgam 11.4°C, Kupwara 16.2°C, Kokernag 13.8°C, Gulmarg 11.2°C, Jammu 22.1°C, Banihal 16.6°C, Batote 16.6°C, Bhaderwah 14.6°C and Kathua 24.0°C. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print