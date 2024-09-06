Man dead, another injured in Qazigund accident

Qazigund: A man died and another was injured after the vehicle they were traveling in collided with a truck in the Qazigund area of Kulgam, an official said Friday.

An official said that the accident occurred in the Chaimulla area of Qazigund, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, when a Tata Mobile vehicle collided with a truck.

He said that both persons sustained critical injuries in the accident.

“One person died at Qazigund Hospital, while the other has been shifted to GMC Anantnag for special treatment,” the official said.

The deceased has been identified as Hemraj, son of Mukhtyar Singh, while the injured is Rajendra Singh, son of Noori Khan, both residents of Patlauni, Mathura.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the accident—(KNO)

