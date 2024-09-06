Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu, release manifesto today

Jammu: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BJP’s poll campaign and release the party’s manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

Shah’s visit comes at a critical time for the BJP in J&K as the party faces growing challenges ahead of the assembly elections with several leaders and workers protesting and some of them leaving the saffron party after being denied tickets.

“Amit Shah ji is arriving in Jammu for a two-day visit starting tomorrow. He will be arriving in the late afternoon from Delhi,” a senior leader said.

On the first day of his visit, Shah will release the party manifesto at 4 pm here, the leader added.

Later in the evening, he will chair a meeting with party leaders and meet delegations of party workers.

Shah will officially launch the BJP’s campaign from Jammu, where he is scheduled to address a rally in the city on Saturday, he said.

His visit to Jammu is seen as crucial, given the resentment within the BJP over its ticket distribution in the Union Territory. This has prompted the party to launch a damage control exercise, deploying several top leaders, including Union ministers, to calm the situation over the past week.

Jammu district, which has 11 assembly constituencies, holds significant importance for the BJP. The party secured nine of these seats in the 2014 elections, contributing to its total tally of 25.

Shah’s launch of the campaign from Jammu is aimed at reassuring the people of the region about the BJP’s commitment to their welfare and development.

Security has been tightened in and around Jammu ahead of Shah’s visit, officials said. Multi-tier security arrangements have been made at two venues, including the media centre set up by the BJP at a hotel in the Channi area, they added.

Preparations, including security measures, are underway for Shah’s rally at Palora Top. Sanitisation operations have been conducted and area domination protocols are in place, they said.

