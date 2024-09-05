Will ensure restoration of statehood to JK: Rahul In Anantnag

Jammu: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday kick-started his party’s election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring people that his party along with the help of INDIA bloc partners will ensure the restoration of statehood to the Union territory.

The leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha expressed confidence that his party’s alliance government is going to be formed next month.

Congress is in alliance with the National Conference for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir that will take place in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1. This is the first time that elections are being held after the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two Union Territories and its special status revoked in August 2019.

“We wished for restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the holding of assembly elections but the BJP was not willing and wanted the polls to be held first.

“We will ensure the return of statehood to the region, whether BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the government under the banner of the INDIA alliance to ensure restoration of statehood,” the Congress leader said.

Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Sangaldan, a part of Banihal Assembly constituency in Ramban district which is going to polls along with 23 other segments in the first phase.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani is contesting from the constituency and is facing a major challenge from National Conference candidate Sajad Shaheen and BJP’s Saleem Bhat. Wani, a former minister, is eying a hat trick from the seat.

“This is for the first time in the modern history of India that any state was deprived of its statehood. Earlier UTs were transformed into states but nothing like this had happened. The statehood of J&K needs to be restored on priority because it was not only statehood but also the rights and the wealth of the people that were snatched,” he said.

He also compared the functioning of the Lt Governor with the kings of the past and said the country replaced them with a democratically elected government in 1947.

“A king is sitting here in J&K who is named LG who is taking your wealth and giving it to people from outside by bringing in contractors who are getting benefited.

“Our first step will be to restore the statehood of J&K… Remember one thing, Congress party’s alliance government is going to be formed after the elections and it is certain and going to happen,” he said.

The Congress has promised in its national manifesto that all government vacancies will be filled and the age of candidates will be extended to 40 years besides daily wagers will be regularised, he added.

Referring to the under-construction power projects, he said the electricity generated in Jammu and Kashmir is exported outside at the cost of the suffering of the local population and assured justice by ensuring electricity with no inflated bills.

Gandhi also talked about his 4000-km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, saying, “We gave a slogan ‘Nafrat Ke Bazar me Mohabat ki Dukaan Kholni Hai’ (we have to open the shops of love in the hatred engulfed market).”

He accused the BJP and the RSS of spreading “hatred, violence and fear” in the country and said the fight is between two ideologies – the one indulging in hatred, violence and fear and the other propagating love, respect and honour.

“They work to spread hatred and our job is to spread love. They divide, we unite. And you know hatred will be replaced by love, hatred cannot be defeated by hatred, love alone can defeat the hatred,” he said, highlighting the need for communal harmony and spreading his message of love.

Gandhi praised the beauty of the region and expressed his desire to spend a few days after the elections.

